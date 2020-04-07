Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Major Shareholder Redmile Group, Llc Buys 32,500 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Redmile Group, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Redmile Group, Llc bought 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $446,841.00.

NLTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 154,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -4.85.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

