Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Trading Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 103,816 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 108,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $601,331.20. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 390,048 shares of company stock worth $3,637,054.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

