NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $926,490.28 and $307.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, YoBit and TOKOK.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00623367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007761 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX, YoBit and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

