Nicolas Barthelemy Sells 2,688 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,032.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

