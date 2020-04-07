NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0591 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, NIX has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $66,344.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,370.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.02352884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.03514482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00616177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00808746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00077263 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00514569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX's total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX's official website is nixplatform.io . NIX's official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

