NoLimitCoin Market Cap Tops $307,433.56 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $307,433.56 and approximately $88.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,143,559 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

