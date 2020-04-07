NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Up 5.2%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.09, 16,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

