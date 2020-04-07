NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Up 14.8%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares were up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $86.94, approximately 3,655,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,581,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

