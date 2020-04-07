Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading 14.2% Higher

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s stock price traded up 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.46, 472,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 343,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

