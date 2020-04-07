ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. ONEX has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $68.42.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 389.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised ONEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

