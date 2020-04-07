Opacity (OPQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,841.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 46% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $954,908.58 and $56,841.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

