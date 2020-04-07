Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $51.49. 13,836,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,479,847. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

