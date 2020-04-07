OracleChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,950.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $267,203.19 and $7,950.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02589433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00204085 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

