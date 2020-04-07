Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 88,650 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 63,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

