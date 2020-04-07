Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.87) and last traded at GBX 705 ($9.27), approximately 10,059 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.32.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

