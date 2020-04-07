Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Up 15.2%

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) shares were up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.21, approximately 2,621,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,045,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

