Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

