Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

OVID traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

