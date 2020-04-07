Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 311,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.58%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $52,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

