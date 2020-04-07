Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Down 3.7%

Palamina (CVE:PA)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

About Palamina (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gaban, Coasa, Orco, Cori, Bendi gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 3,300 hectares located in southern Peru; and the El Santuario property covering an area of 1,372 hectares located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

