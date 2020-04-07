Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $14.96 on Monday, reaching $130.77. 1,373,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,227. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average is $186.11. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.