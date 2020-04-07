Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.61 and last traded at $130.77, 1,365,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,441,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

