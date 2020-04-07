Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PATI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Patriot Transportation
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
