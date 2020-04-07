Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,733 shares of company stock worth $174,950. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.