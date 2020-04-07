PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,667.46 or 0.23292307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $31.83 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.04 or 0.04568352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00067728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037044 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010566 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 19,086 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

