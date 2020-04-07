PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,188.06

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,188.06 and approximately $15.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003988 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000732 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001069 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

