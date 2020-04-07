Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Trading Up 15.4%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price traded up 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.99, 2,862,944 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,631,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

