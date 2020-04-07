Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

PFLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 648,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

