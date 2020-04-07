Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.41%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $599,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.