Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 648,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 325,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.