PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 251,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,065. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.