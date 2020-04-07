Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.93 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.09 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMAB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,270. Phoenix Tree has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

