Pigeoncoin Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $45,754.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007103 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,949,484,615 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

