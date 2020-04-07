PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $53.82, approximately 22,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 50,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,915,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

