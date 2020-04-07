PolySwarm Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $39,731.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.02591298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00203054 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

