Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from to in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $17.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 346,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. Pool has a 52 week low of $159.71 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.