Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Pope Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Get Pope Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POPE traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 0.66. Pope Resources has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $138.99.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.