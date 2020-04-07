Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Pope Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

POPE stock traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.25. 15,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a P/E ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. Pope Resources has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POPE. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pope Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

