Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get Pope Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:POPE traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 0.66. Pope Resources has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $138.99.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pope Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pope Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pope Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.