Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58, approximately 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

