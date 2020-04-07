Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) Shares Up 10.2%

Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 15.68% of Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

