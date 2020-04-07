Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67, 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 389% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 16.48% of Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

