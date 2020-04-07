PostCoin Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, PostCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. PostCoin has a total market cap of $12,860.54 and $12.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005832 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

