PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1,153.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.02330668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.72 or 0.03505959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00624886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00780328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00076723 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00511229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,543,525 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.