Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $63,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 374,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

