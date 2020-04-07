Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $381,328.74 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $381,328.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $651,543.20.

On Thursday, February 6th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $438,514.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22.

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.