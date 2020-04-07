PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $18.92, approximately 1,464,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,335,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Sharbaugh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

