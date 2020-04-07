Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRVL. BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ PRVL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 144,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $422.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

