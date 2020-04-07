Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ PRVL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 144,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $422.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

