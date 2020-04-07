Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Lessened by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 2.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $14,412,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

PLD traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.95. 5,383,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,862. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

