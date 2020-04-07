ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Trading 15.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.09, 194,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 139,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1164 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

